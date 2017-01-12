Midseason Player Grades for Each Cleveland Cavaliers Player

Midseason Player Grades for Each Cleveland Cavaliers Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference with a 28-10 record nearly halfway through the NBA season, putting them on pace for a 60-22 finish.

The Big Three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are enjoying their best collective campaign, with Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert playing important supporting roles as well. 

The roster has fluctuated as of late, with J.R. Smith out until April following surgery for a broken thumb and Chris Andersen lost for the season due to a torn ACL. But veteran shooter Kyle Korver has recently joined the defending champsacquired from the Atlanta Hawks for Mike Dunleavy Jr., Mo Williams and a 2019 first-round pick. 

There's likely more changes coming as well, due to James' plea to acquire a backup point guard as insurance behind Irving. For now, here's how the current Cavaliers have graded out halfway through the regular season.

