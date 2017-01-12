Midseason Player Grades for Each Cleveland Cavaliers Player

9. DeAndre Liggins, G



2016-17 Stats Per Game: 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 38.9% 3PT, plus-3.6



With J.R. Smith sidelined, coach Tyronn Lue has called on DeAndre Liggins to fill in as the team's starting shooting guard even with the addition of Kyle Korver.

Liggins' game is predicated on his ball-hawking defense, as Lue uses him to pick up opposing point guards at all areas of the court. With a healthy Smith and an acclimated Korver come playoff time, will Liggins still get minutes? Probably not, but his energy and defense have given Cleveland a nice lift for now.

Grade: C



8. Kyle Korver, SG



2016-17 Stats Per Game: 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 20.0% FG, minus-12.0



It's been a rough first two games for Korver with the Cavaliers, joining them in the midst of their longest road trip of the season without time to practice.

Still, he's a veteran that brings a skill set conducive to playing alongside LeBron James. It may take a few weeks but eventually the former Atlanta Hawk should fit in nicely with his new teammates.

"I'll be ready," Korver said via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "Someone asked me earlier, I've usually had to work pretty hard for my shots. Maybe there will be a few easier ones. He (James) said if you catch it and you're open let it fly. That shouldn't be a problem."

Grade: Incomplete

7. J.R. Smith, SG



2016-17 Stats Per Game: 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 36.2% 3PT, plus-5.2



If all goes to plan, Smith's thumb should be healed by the end of the regular season. Cleveland needs him, too, as the 31-year-old's floor-spacing and defense has found a home in Northeast Ohio.

"He's always been a great shooter, and I think at times in Denver and New York, maybe he took a lot of tougher shots, 1-on-1 off the dribble and trying to create his own shot from three," Lue told Bleacher Report.

"Here with this team, with Kevin and Kyrie and LeBron and the way they demand so much attention, now he's getting open, easy shots and he's always been a knockdown shooter. I think now he's getting easier shots and shots in rhythm and he knows where his shot's gonna come from."

Prior to his injury, Smith was shooting 50.0 percent from deep over his previous five games.

Grade: C+

6. Iman Shumpert, G

2016-17 Stats Per Game: 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 36.7% 3PT, minus-0.4

After a sizzling start to the season shooting the ball, Shumpert has come crashing back to Earth over the past 11 games. His shooting has dropped to 33.3 percent from the floor and a measly 19.4 percent from deep.

Even with a rough shooting period, perimeter defense in the NBA is at a premium. As long as Shumpert defends, he'll have a significant role in the Cavaliers' rotation.

Grade: B-