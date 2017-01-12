Midseason Grades for Every NY Knicks Player

« Prev
1 of 8
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Midseason Grades for Every NY Knicks Player
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
No question who the star of the miserable second quarter of this season has been.
2.6K
Reads
5
Comments

F grades for everyone!

The whole New York Knicks roster, the coaches, the trainer, the front office, the guy who mops the sweat off the court. Everyone.

OK, that's severe. In fact, some players have actually improved since the last time I graded them. But in the midst of a repugnant 1-9 stretch, you can understand my reflex to whip out the Red Pen of Rage.

As a refresher, here's how my grading system works: It's a split between usage (up to 30 points), expectations (up to 30), defense (up to 20) and offense (up to 20). 

The system is built so that a rotation player who simply does his job earns a C, while a starter who does his job gets a B. Reserves who've played 100 or fewer minutes total are only given pass/fail assessments. Starters get the extra points for usage but are graded harder on expectations. Defense and offense measure their contributions to the team, not what their contributions "should" be according to public opinion. No one loses points for missed games due to injuries.

The final grade is an average of both their recent work and their original grade.

Oh, and don't expect any A's.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow New York Knicks from B/R on Facebook

Follow New York Knicks from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Knicks Newsletter

New York Knicks

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.