Midseason Grades for Every NY Knicks Player

Justin Holiday

2016-17 Stats (per game): 6.9 points, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.9 rebounds, 41.9 FG%, 36.0 3FG%

Justin Holiday looked a step slow for a few games—like perhaps he'd enjoyed Christmas cookies too much. Yet he has been sharper the past week, bringing back the pressure defense and occasional threes for which the Knicks previously relied on him.

In the team's devastating loss against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Holiday arrived to improve (though not fix) the perimeter defense. He also drilled some key jumpers and had a gorgeous two-man play with Joakim Noah. Holiday used a pick set by Noah to drive straight down the lane and then dished a pretty pocket pass to the big man for the and-1 stuff.

Nevertheless, Holiday is largely responsible for perimeter defense, which has been woeful, and for that reason, his grade must fall.

Grade: C (down from B)

2016-17 Stats (per game): 8.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 turnovers, 0.9 steals, 2.8 rebounds, 40.1 FG%, 33.3 3FG%, -3.5

He's lovable, maddening, essential, dispensable, productive, unpredictable, exciting, explosive and wonderful. When he's good, he's great: draining triples, slithering to the hoop, dishing, dishing, dishing.

He had 12 assists in the win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 22. He rang up seven assists and 32 points during the loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 31. When he's off, it's contagious: Recording two turnovers and no points in five minutes during the thrilling victory over the Bucks is why he played only five minutes.

Jennings can be a major playmaker, but lately, he hasn't made the plays when they counted.

Grade: C (down from B)

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

2016-17 Stats (per game): 5.1 points, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.4 rebounds, 44.0 FG%, 38.3 3FG%

Kuzminskas' defense is not quite up to NBA speed yet, but his ball denial and defensive rebounding are improving as the season progresses. During the Knicks' excruciating Jan. 4 loss to the Bucks, Cheese was everywhere, logging two steals and one block to go along with his 15 points.

During the losing streak, cheers of "Kuz" have become more timid, but fans are still hopeful that the Lithuanian rookie will find the bottom of the net. Rightly so: Kuzminskas is shooting a sparkling 52.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from downtown over the past four weeks.

The Knicks' recent struggles are not down to him.

Grade: C+ (unchanged)

Joakim Noah

2016-17 Stats (per game): 5.5 points, 2.3 assists, 8.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.8 blocks, 49.7 FG%, 2.8 personal fouls, -3.1

Yes, the defense has been problematic, to say the least. But in recent weeks at least, the onus cannot all be placed on the shoulders of Joakim Noah. He's averaged 10.0 rebounds per game over the past four weeks and is holding opponents below their field-goal percentage (-0.8) within 10 feet of the hoop. (On the perimeter is a different story.)

He's becoming much more aggressive going to the hoop—slamming it down decisively over Antetokounmpo, for example—and more comfortable defending again—like denying the ball from Sixers wunderkind Joel Embiid and snatching a pass out of the sky. There's still a way to go for Noah, but he's on the way up.

Grade: C+ (up from C)

Ron Baker

2016-17 Stats (per game): 3.5 points, 1.4 assists, 0.7 turnovers, 1.6 rebounds, 0.4 steals, 38.3 FG%, 20.0 3FG%

Let's not all lose our minds just yet. Yes, Ron Baker has been the lone bright spot during this losing skid—but he played only half of the games and averaged 12.4 minutes in that time. A few good quarters isn't going to earn an A.

Let's talk about one excellent quarter, though. The Knicks were down by way too many to start the fourth quarter versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the second game of the home-and-home, and it looked like the Knicks weren't going to get back Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo's heart-wrenching buzzer-beater two nights prior.

But here comes Baker! Hornacek puts him in to run the point, and suddenly the Knicks go on a run. While Derrick Rose watches from the sidelines, Baker lifts the Knicks to a spirited 116-111 road victory. He's fearless in the face of big minutes and has proved his value to the 15-man NBA roster.

Grade: C+ (up from Pass with flying colors)