Xavier vs. Villanova: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

Another night, another Big East Conference showdown. Tuesday, the No. 3 Villanova Wildcats will host the No. 15 Xavier Musketeers.

Since losing back-to-back games against Baylor and Colorado in early December, Xavier (13-2) has rattled off six consecutive victories. The Muskies are 3-0 in Big East action.

Villanova (15-1, 3-1) dropped its first game of the season last week, falling to Butler. Although the loss eventually dropped the Wildcats from the No. 1 spot nationally, they responded with a 93-81 victory over Marquette the next time out.

Fox Sports 1 will televise the matchup, which is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET. Bleacher Report will provide live scoring updates, highlights and reactions throughout the game.