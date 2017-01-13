Ranking 5 Potential New Right-Backs for Arsenal

In Hector Bellerin, Arsenal have one of the most exciting right-backs in European football. However, beyond the speedy Spaniard, there is a real lack of quality. Sooner rather than later, manager Arsene Wenger is going to have to identify a player who can provide cover and competition for the 21-year-old.

Wenger has both Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson on the books. However, the likelihood is that neither player will be at Arsenal for much longer. Debuchy has been unsettled for some time, and according to French outlet L’Equipe (h/t James Whaling of the Mirror), he could soon be subject of a loan bid from Olympique de Marseille. Having already allowed the Frenchman to join Girondins de Bordeaux on loan last season, Wenger is unlikely to stand in his way.

Jenkinson has suffered a loss of form and confidence in recent weeks, with centre-half Gabriel Paulista being preferred as Bellerin’s deputy. John Cross of the Mirror reported on Monday that Sam Allardyce intends to make Jenkinson a January signing for Crystal Palace.

Whatever happens, Arsenal will soon need to address the right-back situation. In this piece, we identify five candidates to understudy Bellerin. They’re ranked according to their suitability—do they possess the requisite quality to be the team’s alternative to Bellerin, and is it plausible they would take on the role?

