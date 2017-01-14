NFL Playoff Picks 2017: Odds, Prop Bets and Divisional-Round Predictions

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Eight teams remain in the quest for Super Bowl LI as the NFL divisional round gets started on Saturday with two games, followed by another two on Sunday.

Almost all of the inexperienced quarterbacks who headlined the Wild Card Round were eliminated last week, leaving some of the league's best signal-callers to be featured with a trip to each conference's championship games on the line.

Let's take a look at the current odds, courtesy of OddsShark, top prop bets and predictions for the upcoming games:

NFL Playoff Odds and Picks: Divisional Round Date Matchup Time (ET) Odds Prediction Saturday, Dec. 14 Seattle at Atlanta 4:35 p.m. ATL -4 ATL Saturday, Dec. 14 Houston at New England 8:15 p.m. NE -15 NE Sunday, Dec. 15 Green Bay at Dallas 4:40 p.m. DAL -4.5 DAL Sunday, Dec. 15 Pittsburgh at Kansas City 8:20 p.m. KC -1.5 KC

Most Intriguing Prop Bets

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Smith Total Interceptions

Over 0.5- 10/13

Under 0.5- 1/1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is one of the best at taking care of the ball.

It's been seven years since he's thrown 10 or more interceptions in a season and 2016 was one of his finest in the NFL.

In 489 pass attempts, Smith threw just eight interceptions while putting up a career-high 3,502 yards.

But he will be playing a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has created at least one turnover in every game since Week 9.

Their pass defense is a middle-of-the-road unit, picking off 13 passes, which ranked 15th in the league in 2016. However, they've been hot as of late with one interception in each of their last seven games.

Something will have to give come Sunday. If the Steelers can force Smith to turn the ball over, their chances of leaving Kansas City with a win will become more likely.

If they can't, the Chiefs will be headed to the AFC Championship Game.

Prediction: Under 0.5

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots

Tom Brady Total Passing Yards

Over 280.5- 10/13

Under 280.5- 1/1

The Houston Texans aren't getting much of a chance for Saturday's AFC Divisional Round Game against the New England Patriots.

While inconsistencies at the quarterback position surrounding Brock Osweiler will probably see Houston bow out on Saturday, the Texans defense will face an enormous test in trying to shut down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

At 39 years old, Brady has shown no signs of slowing down despite missing the first four games of the season due to Deflategate.

In half of his 12 games, Brady eclipsed the 280.5-yard mark. But he was serving his suspension when the Patriots met the Texans in Week 3.

Behind Jacoby Brissett, New England rolled to a 27-0 victory but passed for just 97 yards.

In fact, the Texans have only allowed over 280.5 yards once this season, which came against Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders.

I don't anticipate this being much of a game for long, which means the Patriots might be running the ball plenty of times, too. So Brady could have trouble reaching that mark.

Prediction: Under 280.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones Total Receiving Yards

Over 89.5- 20/23

Under 89.5- 20/23

It doesn't matter whether or not Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is home at the Georgia Dome or on the road. He'll find a way to scorch the opposing secondary.

He's had eight games in which he's eclipsed the 89.5-yard plateau this season with the setting of those games split straight down the middle between home and away.

But Jones has already faced the Seahawks in Seattle and burned them for 139 yards on seven receptions for a touchdown

At home and with a few weeks to prepare for the Seahawks, Jones could be poised for just as large a game on Saturday.

Prediction: Over 89.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott Total Rushing Yards

Over 102.5- 5/6

Under 102.5- 10/11

Whether it be Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott or the team's stellar offensive line, there's no denying that the rusher has been unstoppable for most of 2016.

Elliott led the league with 1,631 rushing yards and an average of 108.7 yards per game.

He was held for under 90 yards on 20 or more carries just three times this year and two of them came during Weeks 1 and 2 against the New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

The Packers have already seen Elliott once this year and they did little to stop him, giving up 157 yards on 28 carries in a 30-16 loss at Lambeau Field.

I don't expect that to change come Sunday.

Prediction: Over 102.5

Prop Bets courtesy of OddsShark.com