Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 10

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Clemson vs. Alabama: Score, Twitter Reaction from College Football Championship

The Clemson Tigers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 35-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship.

NFL Investigating Dolphins' Handling of Matt Moore, Concussion Protocol

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, " The @NFL has initiated a review of the concussion protocol after the hit by #Steelers ’ Bud Dupree on Matt Moore on Sunday"

2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class Revealed

Steve Spurrier, Peyton Manning, Marshall Faulk, Brian Urlacher and Matt Leinart are some of the notable names among this year's College Football Hall of Fame class.

Mitch Trubisky Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky wrote for The Players' Tribune . "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware Win College Football National Championship MVPs

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 420 yards, ran for 43 and scored four touchdowns, earning himself offensive MVP honors . His teammate, Ben Boulware, grabbed the defensive award.

