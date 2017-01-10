WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Jan. 10

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

WWE SmackDown's reign as the superior storytelling brand continued in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday night.

There was no classic match or stellar segment, but everything showcased SmackDown's characters or moved its plots along. The show boasted urgency and purpose throughout.

Dolph Ziggler unraveled further after suffering another loss. The Miz pined hard for the Intercontinental Championship he lost last week. Randy Orton and Luke Harper's personal issues threatened to topple The Wyatt Family.

And in a bit of exciting news, general manager Daniel Bryan announced Becky Lynch will challenge Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women's Championship inside a steel cage next Tuesday.

Read on for a full breakdown of the night's in-ring battles and verbal clashes. As has been the case with SmackDown since the brand split, there was generally more to praise than to put down.