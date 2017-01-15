NFL Draft 2017: Updated Order and Mock Draft After Saturday's Divisional Results

After Saturday's divisional-round contests, one more team (the Houston Texans) has its draft slot set and another (the Seattle Seahawks) will have its finalized Sunday, along with two others. Meanwhile, football fans across the country suddenly became very interested in one man's draft stock following Clemson's national championship game triumph.

Let's break down both below. (Note: The 14th and 15th picks will be decided by a coin toss after the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts finished with the same record and strength of schedule.)

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 14 *Philadelphia Eagles Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 15 *Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 16 Baltimore Ravens Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 17 Washington Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 22 Miami Dolphins Montravius Adams, DE/DT, Auburn 23 New York Giants D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 24 Oakland Raiders Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 25 Houston Texans DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 26 Green Bay Packers Takkarist McKinley, OLB/DE, UCLA 27 Seattle Seahawks Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 28 Kansas City Chiefs DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State 29 Atlanta Falcons O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys John Ross, WR, Washington 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State

Let's be honest, there are probably two questions on the mind of every college football and NFL fan right now:

Who will my team pick? Where the heck will Deshaun Watson be drafted?

I tried to answer the first question above. The second question is really, really tricky, though.

Look, after Watson led Clemson to a national championship, his draft stock probably went up. After all, he just threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns against one of the best college defenses in recent memory. Last year, against another excellent Alabama defense, he went off for 405 yards and four touchdown passes, albeit in a loss.

Put another way: Watson rises to the occasion.

But he isn't without question marks. Bucky Brooks of NFL.com broke them down:

Heading into the postseason, there were plenty of concerns regarding Watson's pro potential based on his inconsistent play throughout the 2016 campaign. Despite posting numbers that were very comparable to his superb 2015 campaign (2016: 67.3 completion rate, 38:17 TD/INT ratio; 2015: 67.8 completion rate, 35:13 TD/INT ratio), evaluators questioned his deep-ball accuracy, judgment and diagnostic skills. Skeptics also wondered if he was capable of thriving in an offense that asked him to make complex reads instead of relying on the "layups" (quick routes, bubble screens and run-pass options) that are staples of the Tigers' offense.

In the past, these concerns probably would have killed Watson's draft value, or at least dropped him well down the first round or out of it entirely. But in the modern NFL, the smart teams don't ask quarterbacks to fit into "one-size-fits-all" offenses.

Instead, you'll see teams like the Tennessee Titans tailoring the offense to the strengths of Marcus Mariota. Ditto the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott. And, as Brooks wrote, Watson really showcased the full range of his ability against Alabama:

From the stick routes and slants delivered to Tigers' receivers with defenders in close proximity, to seam throws and corners thrown with exceptional timing and anticipation, Watson didn't blink when Alabama dared him to beat its defense with his arm. He delivered the best performance of his career and did so by showing the traits (accuracy, ball placement and anticipation) that were questioned in his game prior to the postseason. On his tosses to Mike Williams (back-shoulder fade), Jordan Leggett (post-corner) and Deon Cain (go route), in particular, Watson showed the timing, anticipation and accuracy that's expected from top quarterback prospects.

So Watson is perhaps this draft's enigma. It's hard to imagine he won't be a first-round pick at this point, but just how high will he go?

Personally, I don't see him going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. I just don't think there is another player with the upside of Myles Garrett. He should be the pick.

So No. 2 is probably the first realistic landing spot for Watson, though Mitch Trubisky is perhaps the better quarterback prospect. Maybe Watson goes No. 3 to the Chicago Bears, though given the question marks surrounding him, there are too many other really talented, potentially impactful players for teams in the top 10 to select a player like Watson.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report agrees:

In his latest mock, Miller projected Watson to go No. 12 overall to the Browns. Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN Insider subscription required), meanwhile, doesn't consider Watson one of the top 25 players in this draft.

Watson is a proven winner who would be working with something of a blank slate in Cleveland. He'd also have a coach in Hue Jackson who has worked wonders with other quarterbacks in the past and could help him overcome some of his shortcomings.

Watson might not ever be elite in the NFL. But as he proved at Clemson, if you put a good team around him and a scheme that fits his skill set, he can lead you to victory.

The Browns haven't had a reliable quarterback in decades. Watson would address that and be ready to step in and play immediately. It's possible he could be off the board before then. It's also possible he drops and the Browns aren't interested.

But for now, Watson coming off the board at No. 12 makes a ton of sense.

