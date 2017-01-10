WWE SmackDown: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 10

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Monday's Raw featured appearances by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, so the blue brand has a lot to live up to this week.

Fortunately, Tuesday's show will feature one of WWE's top stars taking on an up-and-coming rookie when John Cena battles Baron Corbin.

We will also see The Wyatt Family face American Alpha in a rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in what is sure to be a great contest.

Last week saw Dolph Ziggler seemingly turn heel following an unwarranted attack on Kalisto and a backstage brawl with Apollo Crews. The Showoff has needed a change for some time, and becoming a villain might be exactly what he needs right now.

Can Corbin's momentum overcome Cena's experience?

Who is really under the La Luchadora mask?

How will Nikki Bella get revenge on Natalya?

Are Jason Jordan and Chad Gable capable of defeating the Wyatts again?

And lastly, is Carmella just using James Ellsworth for her own nefarious purposes?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Tuesday night at the start of SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network.