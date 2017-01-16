Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE Raw, Engages in Brawl, Stares Down Braun Strowman

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE programming for the first time in nearly two months Monday night, as he made his anticipated return on Raw.

Lesnar involved himself in the brawl that opened up the show. He dispatched Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn from the ring. WWE shared a replay of Lesnar clearing the squared circle:

Reigns briefly got the better of Lesnar after delivering a Superman Punch, but he wound up on the receiving end of an F-5 before Lesnar exited.

ESPN.com's Brian Campbell enjoyed the opening to Raw, particularly the brief faceoff between Lesnar and Braun Strowman:

Fun opening segment. Good amount of energy and carnage. Strong tease between Lesnar and Strowman. #RAW — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellESPN) January 17, 2017

Strowman declined to cross paths with Lesnar, but Monday night may have sown the seeds for a battle of the monsters down the line. SiriusXM Radio's Sam Roberts is hoping the two will have additional interactions:

I could absolutely buy in to a Strowman - Lesnar match #RAW — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 17, 2017

The Beast Incarnate hadn't been seen since he suffered the biggest embarrassment of his professional wrestling career at Survivor Series, falling to Goldberg in just 86 seconds.

Goldberg appeared on Raw the night after Survivor Series to announce his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match, and Lesnar was added to the field shortly thereafter, as Paul Heyman laid out his desire for revenge.

Lesnar is among the most dominant forces in WWE history; few can live up to the resume he has built over the years.

In addition to being a four-time world champion, he is a former Royal Rumble winner and ended The Undertaker's incredible WrestleMania undefeated streak.

The one thing The Conqueror has yet to do, however, is beat Goldberg. Lesnar had one opportunity prior to Survivor Series, as they faced off at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, but he came out on the losing end in that contest too.

Although Lesnar has an opportunity to become the No. 1 contender and headline WrestleMania 33 by virtue of a Rumble victory, he and Heyman appear equally or perhaps even more focused on getting back at Goldberg.

Regardless of his motivation, Lesnar will be part of one of the most star-studded Rumbles in recent memory, as it will also include Rollins, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

Lesnar is arguably the biggest attraction in sports entertainment, and WWE's product tends to be far more interesting when he is present.

Since the Royal Rumble represents the official start of the Road to WrestleMania, Lesnar figures to be on TV fairly often between now and the Showcase of Immortals in Orlando, Florida, on April 2.

While we don't yet know what Lesnar will do at WrestleMania, that will become clearer at the Rumble.

