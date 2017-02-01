Stephan Zabie to UCLA: Bruins Land 4-Star OT Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Offensive tackle Stephan Zabie, one of the most intriguing linemen available late in the recruiting process, announced Wednesday on ESPNU that he's going to play college football at UCLA.

Zabie is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2017 class, according to the Scout rankings. He also checks in as the fourth-best incoming player at the position from Texas.

Those ratings don't tell the entire story, though. The Westlake High School standout has only one year of football under his belt, and while the sample size is extremely limited, his raw tools give him the potential to become one of the nation's top tackles.

Zabie made an immediate impact in 2015, which generated attention from several top programs, and he was expected to take another step forward in 2016. Alas, he didn't get to play.

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman noted that the lineman was deemed ineligible under the "Four Year Rule," even though he didn't play varsity football every season, after being forced to repeat ninth grade. The Philadelphia native, who also spent time with family the Ivory Coast, wasn't happy.

"I think we had a very good case," Zabie said. "It felt like they had made up their minds before we walked in. It was shocking."

Unfortunately, it created a situation where a player who needed to gain as much in-game experience as possible wasn't able to get any. That's why his rankings are relatively mundane compared to his long-term upside: There's plenty of uncertainty about his development.

All told, it's a worthwhile risk for Jim Mora and the Bruins. Yes, there's a chance Zabie will never pan out because he lacks experience, and trying to learn the game in college won't be easy. But his natural size (6'5", 290 lbs), small-area quickness and athleticism are right there with top-tier recruits.

He's somebody who's likely a couple of years away from seriously contending for a starting spot. His first year at UCLA will focus on learning technique and adding more power to his frame. That said, if everything falls into place, he can become a special talent as an upperclassman.