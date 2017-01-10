John Terry Wants to Extend Playing Career, Bournemouth Interested

John Terry wants to extend his playing career by another year and is expected to receive offers to remain in the Premier League.

Terry already has options to move abroad but will soon face an intriguing decision about whether he would be interested in the prospect of staying in England.

B/R sources have suggested that Bournemouth could be the first club to sound out Terry over whether he would be open to staying in the top-flight.

Terry, 36, would clearly not join one of Chelsea's rivals—but there is a feeling he may be open to other clubs.

He has been at Chelsea since he was a teenager, but as his contract ticks down at Stamford Bridge, it is understood Terry feels fit enough to extend his playing career by another season.

This has been a difficult campaign as injuries have impacted his availability, and he has fallen down Antonio Conte's pecking order.

Terry was selected for the FA Cup third-round victory against Peterborough United at the weekend, but his rare start still ended in disappointment as he was sent off in the second half.

He has since failed in his appeal against the red card and will now face a one-match suspension.

Terry seems increasingly unlikely to pick up another extension beyond this season at Chelsea.

And while Bournemouth are expected to be the first club to check whether there is any willingness to join another Premier League side, others could join them if the signs from Terry are positive.