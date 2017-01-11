Advice to Your Younger Sports Fan Self

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Just as you evolve as a person over the course of your life, chances are you'll evolve as a sports fan too.

For instance, maybe you once chastised bandwagon fans only to grow up and realize, "Hey, they're not so bad." You used to hate broccoli, and now you love it. These things happen.

When Ronda Rousey lost at UFC 207, Kobe Bryant tweeted: "Instead of clapping for @RondaRousey defeat give her a standing O for putting the sport on the map #pioneer #muse."

Be more compassionate when it comes to athletes.

Mid-American Conference college football referee Tim O'Dey admitted an officiating mistake that led to Central Michigan's September victory over Oklahoma State.

Sports aren't fair.

Surely, all sports fans are different. Maybe you've always been cool with bandwagon fans—smart. The following are 10 simple statements and pieces of advice from one writer's perspective—things she might tell her younger sports fan self.