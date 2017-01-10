Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Wojciech Szczesny and Jon Toral

AS Roma are reportedly ready to pay £14 million to sign on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a permanent basis. The Serie A side are said to be keen on taking advantage of Szczesny's contract situation with the Gunners.

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) noted how "Szczesny's current contract with Arsenal has 18 months to run, and as of yet, he has not been offered an extension."



The reports also indicated how Roma have been mulling over making Szczesny's stay in the Italian capital a permanent one since December. It would make sense since the Polish stopper has revived his career somewhat during close to two seasons on loan in Serie A.

Szczesny is now Roma's top choice between the sticks thanks to some sterling displays. He's gone a long way to shedding his image as a cavalier and mistake-prone 'keeper.

The latter impression is one Szczesny generated during some calamitous moments at Arsenal. Always a magnificent shot-stopper, the 26-year-old Warsaw native has been guilty of making rash decisions.

It's an undermining trait that led to Szczesny losing his spot in Arsenal's starting XI to Colombian David Ospina during the 2014/15 season. Since then, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger loaned Szczesny to Roma before signing former Chelsea goalie Petr Cech to take over the No. 1 spot.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Repeated mistakes led to Szczesny being benched at Arsenal.

However, the latter's transition to life with the Gunners hasn't gone easy. In fact, Cech has yet to save a penalty for Arsenal despite facing 13, per Dave Fraser of The Sun.

Cech has had his share of shaky moments, but he still inspires more confidence between the posts than Szczesny ever did. Given how able a deputy Ospina is, the Gunners are in an ideal position to cash in on Szczesny.

Wenger shouldn't waste time accepting £14 million if Roma are willing to pay.

Jon Toral Ready to Join Rangers on Loan

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral is reportedly inching closer to joining Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Rangers on loan. A move is imminent, according to Keith Jackson of the Daily Record: "Jon Toral will arrive in Glasgow this evening to put pen to paper on a six-month deal at Rangers. Record Sport understands the 21-year-old will fly in from Malaga in the next few hours after an agreement was reached to terminate his season-long loan with Spanish minnows Granada."

Arsenal set the wheels in motion by officially ending Toral's loan spell with La Liga strugglers Granada early. The Spanish club revealed Toral will end his loan arrangement in an announcement on their official site (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star).

Wenger has previously openly discussed the possibility of Toral moving to Ibrox Stadium, at least on a temporary basis. The Arsenal boss recently confirmed he'd been talking with Rangers about a move involving Toral, according to the Gunners' official site.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images Toral's stint with Granada has been cut short.

It wouldn't be the first time Wenger has sent a young midfielder to learn at Rangers. He previously loaned slight but creative playmaker Gedion Zelalem to Ibrox.

However, that move didn't accelerate Zelalem's development at Arsenal. Instead, the 19-year-old is widely expected to join Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side in talks with the Gunners about a deal, per David Hytner of the Guardian.

Wenger will hope for better with Toral. The Spaniard joined Arsenal from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy back in 2011. He arrived along with Hector Bellerin, who has since gone on to establish himself as Wenger's first-choice right-back.

Things haven't gone as well for Toral, who has previously had loan spells with both Brentford and Birmingham. He's a technically able, box-to-box midfielder who can score goals and boasts a keen eye for a pass.

Yet Toral hasn't been able to transfer those skills up a level. Making the grade in Glasgow may be his last hope of proving he can eventually do the same with the Gunners.