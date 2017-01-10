Wayne Gallman Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

In a long-anticipated move, Clemson running back Wayne Gallman officially declared for the 2017 NFL draft Tuesday.

Gallman announced the news with the following tweet:

The Georgia native was key in Clemson's 35-31 victory over Alabama on Monday night to win its first national championship in 35 years.

While Gallman had just 46 yards on the ground and averaged 2.6 yards per carry against the stout Crimson Tide defensive front in the College Football Playoff National Championship, he also racked up 39 receiving yards and scored an important rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, as seen in this vine courtesy of ESPN College Football:

Clemson out front! Wayne Gallman punches it in for the 28-24 lead. #NationalChampionship https://t.co/tNA5rhlxDV — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Overall on the season, Gallman rushed for 1,133 yards and a career-high 17 touchdowns. That came on the heels of a sophomore campaign in which he rushed for 1,527 yards and 13 scores.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson received many of the headlines for the Tigers, but Gallman gave them the balance they needed to ascend to the top of the college football world.

Gallman joins a stacked running back class that already includes LSU's Leonard Fournette, Florida State's Dalvin Cook, Stanford's Christian McCaffrey and Texas' D'Onta Foreman.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Gallman to come off the board with pick No. 81 in the third round to the Washington Redskins.

Quality running backs can seemingly be found at any point in the draft, but Gallman has a chance to be a major contributor immediately regardless of how long he lasts on draft day.

