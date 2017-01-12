The Most Surprising Success Stories of the 2016-17 NHL Season So Far

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

With half of the NHL season in the books, there is enough evidence to make a few declarations with some certainty.

For example, raise your hand if you thought both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames would be in playoff positions at this point or if you put money on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson being among the top 10 scorers.

There have been plenty of surprising success stories in the 2016-17 season so far—from teams performing above expectations to players bouncing back or putting up numbers above their career trajectories.

Read on to see the most surprising of these instances.