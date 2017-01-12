The Most Surprising Success Stories of the 2016-17 NHL Season So Far

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
The pre-season story: The Columbus Blue Jackets were the second worst team in the Eastern Conference last year and the fourth worst in the entire NHL last season. They landed the third overall pick in the 2016 draft through the lottery, and were expected to struggle again on the ice in 2016-17.
The story today: As unlikely as it seems, the Blue Jackets are perched atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings thanks largely to an incredible 16-game winning streak that stretched from Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. The streak and overall success has been fuelled by surprises, from winger Cam Atkinson's point-per-game pace and inevitable career numbers to bounce-back seasons by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and captain Nick Foligno, to the impressive performances of youngsters like rookie defenseman Zach Werenski and center Alexander Wennberg.
What the future holds: The streak ended with a dud, but the Blue Jackets are a deep team with a strong work ethic that doesn't rely on superstar performances for victories. It will be tough to win the division with the defending Stanley Cup champ Pittsburgh Penguins and reigning Presidents' Trophy winning Washington Capitals running with them neck and neck, but it isn't out of the question the Blue Jackets prevail. The playoffs will be even tougher, but having an elite goalie at the top of his game makes anything possible.
