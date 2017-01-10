UFC Fight Night 103: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J Penn

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn (16-10-2) returns to take on the rising star that is Yair Rodriguez (10-1).

Penn is a former lightweight and welterweight champion, but his showing at 145 pounds was lackluster at best. He returns to attempt to erase that memory from the minds of fans and go after one last title run in his career.

Rodriguez has a chance to elevate his status in the UFC as a whole. A victory over Penn will carry a lot of weight for the talented prospect.

Will Penn return to form and make an example of the young buck, or will Rodriguez use Penn as a stepping stone toward featherweight supremacy?

Find out as we break down the matchup between Penn and Rodriguez.