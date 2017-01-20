B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 21-22

Borussia Dortmund spent the winter break trying to find a new defensive awareness and stability after going behind in seven matches in a row to close out 2016, but they arguably came out of the month-long hiatus with more questions than answers.
Roman Burki is still not ready to resume his post in goal after breaking his hand against Bayern in November, while Sven Bender picked up an ankle injury and Sokratis Papastathopoulos remains doubtful for Saturday's match against former club Werder Bremen.
The Black and Yellows won their three friendly matches ahead of the restart of the Bundesliga by a composite score of 13-2, but the defensive frailties they showed in each game will have their fans anxious— even against a pedestrian side such as Werder.
The hosts are something of an extreme version of Dortmund, with good individual quality in attack but a horrendous defence that conceded 34 goals during the first 16 matchdays of the campaign. Dortmund being without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, may not matter too much.
Andre Schurrle, still looking for his fist league goal this season, will lead the line and may not get many better opportunities to open his Bundesliga account for BVB.
Prediction: 1-2
First goalscorer: Marco Reus