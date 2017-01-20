B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 21-22

Even though Bayern Munich put RB Leipzig, their closest competition for a record-extending fifth Bundesliga title in a row, in their place with an impressive 3-0 beatdown on the final matchday of 2016, the league leaders know they cannot allow themselves a slump after the winter break.

A trip to the Black Forest to meet SC Freiburg looks easy enough on paper—but on paper only. In fact, Freiburg have lost just one of their last four home matches against the Bavarians and, this season, won 15 points from seven games at home despite scoring only nine goals.

Striker Maximilian Philipp is confident ahead of the match, telling the DFB website: "We can beat Bayern."

Even with favourites Jerome Boateng, Thiago Alcantara and, most likely, Arturo Vidal missing, however, it is difficult to envisage anything but a Bayern win. Freiburg will have a go and earn respect and new admirers, but the points should go to the league leaders.

Prediction: 0-2

First goalscorer: Robert Lewandowski