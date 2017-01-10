Orien Greene Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More for Former NBA Player

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Former NBA player Orien Greene was arrested Monday morning in Florida and charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor battery.

According to TMZ Sports, Greene broke into two homes, and when he encountered a sleeping 40-year-old woman in the second home, he allegedly kissed her on the neck and rubbed her butt before running to his girlfriend's home when the woman woke up.

TMZ tweeted the following look at Greene's mugshot:

Greene was a second-round pick by the Boston Celtics in 2005 and last appeared in an NBA regular-season game for the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010-11.

In addition to stints with the Celtics, Nets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, Greene played for three different teams in the NBA Development League.

He has also played professional basketball in New Zealand, Israel, the Netherlands, Canada, Libya and Mexico.

The 34-year-old currently plays for Guaros de Lara of the Venezuelan LPB after signing with them on Dec. 31.

Greene is perhaps best known for a two-year collegiate stint with his hometown Florida Gators before transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette.

According to WSVN News in Miami, Greene is being held on $30,000 bond and will appear in court Tuesday.

