In or Out: Hotly Debated Hall of Fame Picks to Be Decided This Year

Debates regarding whether a certain athlete deserves to be in a hall of fame generate clicks and spark back-and-forth conversations on sports talk radio programs every year.

Pete Rose may be the greatest hitter in the history of Major League Baseball, but his alleged links to gambling on the sport resulted in the former player and manager receiving a lifetime ban. Per John Popovich of WCPO, Rose remained ineligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame as of last summer.

Plenty of former great athletes who are eligible for such an honor remain out of halls of fame for one reason or another.

The perception is that wide receiver Terrell Owens is not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame more so because of his personality than his play. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were two dominant players of their generations, but they may never be honored in Cooperstown because of substances they may have used during their careers. Mark Recchi seemingly shouldn't have to wait much longer to receive a call from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Some observers and fans hold the highest of expectations for any hall, and thus they believe such a hallowed domain should be reserved only for the very best of the very best athletes.

Who, among the 10 athletes mentioned, do you believe doesn't deserve a spot in a hall of fame?