Andres Iniesta Reportedly Phoned Real Madrid Players After Missing FIFA Awards

Andres Iniesta reportedly phoned stars from Real Madrid to personally apologise for not attending FIFA's "The Best" awards ceremony. Iniesta was one of several Barca players who did not attend, despite being honoured at the event.

The 32-year-old playmaker felt compelled to apologise to players from Los Blancos, according to Marca's Jose Felix Diaz and Padraig Whelan. The report made a subtle distinction regarding the reason for Barcelona's non-attendance: "During his call to Real Madrid's players, Iniesta made it clear that the decision had nothing to do with them and was due to differences with their own club's hierarchy."

This goes against the official line put forward by Barca, one offering a seemingly rational explanation for shunning the awards evening, per the Marca report: "Barcelona directors did attend 'The Best' ceremony in Zurich, although the players did not, with the club insisting that it was due to preparations for their upcoming domestic games."

One game perhaps on the players' minds is the Copa del Rey second-leg tie with Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. Barcelona lost the first leg 2-1 last Thursday.

Whatever the reason, Barca's decision not to attend hasn't sat well with Real. In particular, talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Best Player of 2016 award, offered a semi-mocking retort to Barca's reason for not being there, per another Marca report from Felix Diaz and Euan McTear: "I would have liked it if [Lionel] Messi were here, as well as the rest of the Barcelona players. But they have a cup game, so it's perfectly understandable [why they're not here]."

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images Big winner Ronaldo enjoyed a joke at Barca's expense.

Ironically, several of Barca's top stars were named in FIFA's Team of the Year, including Iniesta. The veteran schemer was named alongside Los Merengues pairing Luka Modric and Toni Kroos among the midfielders, according to FIFA's official site.

Additionally, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi joined Ronaldo as the named forwards. Meanwhile, Gerard Pique featured in the defence, along with his former Barcelona team-mate, right-back Dani Alves.

The Brazilian ace was also less than impressed by the Catalan club's stars not showing up, per Felix Diaz and Whelan: "They've left me alone here with Real Madrid [players]. They should have come."

The report also emphasised how this latest incident has further strained an already toxic relationship between boardroom officials at both the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images Ex-Barca star Dani Alves was one of many unimpressed by his former club's decision not to attend.

The Barca and Real rivalry is always intense, and tensions are unlikely to cool in the near future—not when the two old enemies remain locked in a tussle for the Spanish league title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

This incident will provide more ammunition for sniping between these two great rivals.