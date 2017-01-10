WWE SmackDown: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Jan. 10

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Another WWE SmackDown, another loaded card.

The blue brand has been stacking its recent shows with intriguing bouts, and Tuesday's show will be no different. John Cena, Natalya and American Alpha all have tough challenges on the docket.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is set to host a SmackDown Tag Team Championship clash, a grudge match and a collision between the past and the future.

There promises to be some electric action on display as SmackDown continues to build toward the Jan. 29 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Will there be new tag team champions along the way? Is a familiar face hiding under a mask?

Read on for a full preview of Tuesday's SmackDown before it airs on the USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Potential Spoilers

The wait for Mickie James continues.

The former women's champion has reportedly re-signed with WWE and could be on her way back soon. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote, "Currently, the plan is for James to appear on the SmackDown brand, likely debuting in January 2017."

Could she be the mystery woman who has been posing as La Luchadora of late? It's going to be rather disappointing if it ends up being Eva Marie under the mask instead.

Tuesday may mark the return of The Usos as well.

Jey Uso's ankle injury has held the tag team out of action, but the duo has been competing at recent house shows. According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Jey and his brother competed during WWE's holiday tour and at a live event on Monday.

SmackDown Streaks

Now that her feud with Nikki Bella is over, Carmella is beginning to pick up some solid momentum.

On the first SmackDown of 2017, she dominated NXT star Aliyah. That marked her second SmackDown win in a row.

She hasn't lost in her last four bouts on the blue brand, with her last defeat coming back in October, per CageMatch.net.

Her recent success is a testament to how well SmackDown has spread the love with its women's division. Multiple women-centric stories are a part of the show, and several stars from the division are basking in the spotlight.

Dolph Ziggler's recent pattern has been the opposite of Carmella's.

The Showoff fell to Baron Corbin last week. As seen on his CageMatch.net profile, Ziggler is winless in his last three matches on SmackDown and is 3-6-1 in his last 10 bouts overall.

WWE is using these defeats as a catalyst for his character. Last Tuesday, Ziggler exploded in anger following his loss. He bashed Kalisto with a steel chair before brawling with Apollo Crews backstage.

Watching Ziggler tailspin promises to be compelling TV.

Big Matches During Royal Rumble Build

As WWE.com noted, a trio of scheduled matches are set for Tuesday's show—Bella vs. Natalya, American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and John Cena vs. Corbin.

The animosity between Bella and Natalya has ballooned in a hurry lately.

Weeks ago, Natalya admitted to attacking The Fearless One during the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. Last Tuesday, Natalya worsened the situation by talking about how Cena will end up leaving Bella.

The two foes will now get a chance to settle their differences in the ring.

The tag team title match will pit the frustrated Wyatts against the men who dethroned them. The Wyatt Family looked dominant until running into Jason Jordan and Chad Gable.

There's no guarantee the monsters will rebound from that loss, either. Randy Orton and Luke Harper have bickered intensely, and their infighting is threatening to ruin their hopes of reclaiming the gold.

Regardless of the result, this should be an excellent bout. American Alpha is an electric duo, and the dark, smashmouth Wyatt Family are ideal foils.

The night's headline clash will see The Lone Wolf try to take down WWE's golden boy.

Cena has a WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at the Rumble to look forward to, but first he has to collide with an emerging star. Corbin promised last week to win the upcoming Battle Royal and meet either Styles or Cena at WrestleMania for the title.

This meeting in Baton Rouge will be one of Corbin's biggest to date. He doesn't have to win to improve his stock. A strong, memorable showing will go a long way toward a breakout 2017.

Showcasing Corbin should be WWE's main goal here. Cena doesn't need any momentum at this point. The Lone Wolf, however, can continue his charge toward the marquee with a special match opposite a household name.