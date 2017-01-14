NFL Divisonal Round 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Saturday

Can the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom defense slow the Atlanta Falcons' explosive offense?

O Earl Thomas, Earl Thomas, wherefore art thou Earl Thomas?

The All-Pro safety won't hear when the Seattle Seahawks beckon, because he's on injured reserve due to a broken tibia he suffered during a Week 13 contest against the Carolina Panthers.

As such, this isn't the same defense the Atlanta Falcons faced in Week 6. Sure, most of the pieces remain the same from Seattle's 26-24 victory, but Thomas was the unit's security blanket along the back line. The safety managed three pass deflections against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Since taking over for Thomas, Steven Terrell has played relatively well. He doesn't provide the same type of range and reliability, though.

Atlanta finished the regular season as the league's second-ranked offense with an average of 426 yards per game. Seattle held this same group to 362 yards when these two teams met at CenturyLink Field in October.

A similar effort will be necessary for Seattle to play in its third conference championship in four years.

Will the Falcons be able to slow Seattle running back Thomas Rawls?

When the Seahawks' offense needed a spark, running back Thomas Rawls delivered.

For six seasons, Beast Mode ran roughshod over Seattle's opponents. The team could always rely on Marshawn Lynch to ignite the rest of the team. After his retirement, the Seahawks struggled to reestablish their ground game. The offense finished 25th overall in rushing yardage.

During the opening round of the playoffs, though, Rawls rumbled for 161 yards on 27 carries and broke Lynch's single-game playoff record.

In Atlanta, the Falcons finished sixth worst by surrendering 4.5 yards per carry during the regular season.

Seattle's offensive line is inconsistent at best and shoddy at worst. The Falcons defensive front isn't the biggest or most physical group. However, the ability to disrupt Seattle's running game by penetrating gaps will allow the group to shut down Rawls before he even gets started.

This year isn't any different for Seattle's playoff opponents: Stop to the run to slow the rest of the offense.

Can Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler repeat his Wild Card performance?

The Texans are at an inherent disadvantage each week due to the quarterback position. Although, Brock Osweiler's performance during the opening round of the playoffs during a 27-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders provided some hope.

No one expects the young signal-caller to challenge the New England Patriots' Tom Brady when the two meet Saturday. It's a ridiculous notion to even consider. However, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien should expect his young signal-caller to play efficient, mistake-free football.

Osweiler's stats against the Oakland Raiders Sunday weren't gaudy, but he played as well as he did all season.

The 26-year-old signal-caller completed 56 percent of his passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Some would argue those numbers aren't very good. But Osweiler's first-half effort was exceptional as the Texans established a 20-7 halftime lead. O'Brien decided a conservative second-half game plan was the team's best route to victory, and he proved to be right.

Why?



The Texans also own the league's best defense. A year ago when Osweiler played for the Denver Broncos, the organization didn't ask much of its quarterbacks, because a stellar defense could make up the difference.

Houston is expected to take the same approach even against Brady and the Patriots' potent offense.

Will the Patriots overlook an outclassed Texans squad?

The Patriots' Bill Belichick is the league's most meticulous head coach. The way he prepares his team accounts for his longevity in a high-pressure profession and overall success.

There's still a tendency for even the most-prepared teams to overlook another considered inferior.

For example, Belichick began to prepare for the Texans prior to all of last weekend's outcomes, because, in his view, the Miami Dolphins-Pittsburgh Steelers contest was never in question.

Knowing the Patriots are clear-cut favorites make this contest more difficult than many assume.

The Texans still own the league's No. 1 defense. The combination of Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus can get after Brady and rattle the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Even if the Patriots believe they're the best team in the league—and their 14-2 regular-season record indicates they are—they must be prepared knowing Osweiler and Co. can make plays and Houston's defense is as good as advertised.