NFL Divisonal Round 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Saturday

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
After a disappointing opening weekend of playoff football with an average deficit of 19 points, the NFL and its fans are ready for a decent matchup or two. 

One might be on its way Saturday when the Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks. The day's other game pitting the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots appears to be far more lopsided. 

Three of the league's best quarterbacks will be on display after Wild Card weekend was decimated by injuries at the game's most important position. Instead, MVP candidates Tom Brady and Matt Ryan will take the field for the first time during the playoffs. Their presence compared to the likes of Connor Cook and Matt Moore is like upgrading from a Ford Fiesta to a Ferrari. 

Ultimately, two teams will advance to the conference championships and be one step away from an appearance in Super Bowl LI . 

Before that can happen, the postseason's divisional round must ensue, and Bleacher Report has Saturday's games covered. 

