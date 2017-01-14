Picking a Combined Manchester United vs. Liverpool XI

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Liverpool and Manchester United drew 0-0 at Anfield earlier in the season.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Liverpool and Manchester United drew 0-0 at Anfield earlier in the season.

The two most successful clubs in English football renew hostilities on Sunday as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Any game between the historical rivals is important to both sets of fans. Liverpool once dominated the domestic landscape, but they have played second fiddle to the Red Devils in more recent times.

However, the clash at the weekend isn't about the past but the future.

Bragging rights are up for grabs, sure. So too are three vital Premier League points—and both sides need them, not just in the quest to keep pace with leaders Chelsea but in the battle for a top-four berth.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sit five points clear of Manchester United prior to kick-off, but Jose Mourinho's in-form hosts have won nine on the spin in all competitions.

Neutrals will just be hoping for a better spectacle than the 0-0 draw at Anfield back on October 17, 2016.

Ahead of the game, Bleacher Report has picked out a combined starting XI (in a 4-3-3 formation) from the two squads. We've taken into account recent form but also performances over the entire campaign.

Remember, though, it's all just a matter of opinion. Feel free to share yours via the comment section.

Please note: Only players available to play at the weekend were selected. If you happen to be a major injury doubt, or not currently on English soil, you were not considered.