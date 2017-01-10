Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live Score, Highlights from EFL Cup

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live Score, Highlights from EFL Cup
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
146
Reads
0
Comments

A place at Wembley is just two matches away in the EFL Cup, and the first semi-final sees Manchester United pitted against Hull City, with the first leg taking place at Old Trafford.

United have already seen off Northampton Town, Manchester City and West Ham United to get this far, and they'll be firm favourites to triumph over the next two legs and reach the final itself.

Hull City have had an extra round to navigate and have come through ties against Exeter City, Stoke City, Bristol City and Newcastle United—the latter on penalties—to reach the last four.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET), and our coverage starts shortly beforehand.

     

Follow 

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Football Newsletter

World Football

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.