5 Rising Academy Stars for Chelsea Fans to Keep an Eye On

For the second time this season, we saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ola Aina all gracing the pitch together in first-team action for Chelsea against Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

The first occasion was against Leicester City in October, with manager Antonio Conte using his team's third-round clash against the Posh on Sunday to give his younger players more game time to establish themselves.

Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek started in the 4-1 thrashing at Stamford Bridge, with Aina later joining the pair as a second-half substitute.

It all bodes well for how Conte is integrating Chelsea's young talent with a team full of global stars.

We've known about the likes of Loftus-Cheek for some time now, though, so what about those players who are under the radar and not spoken about as much? Do Chelsea still have a production line of exciting players who could one day make it into the first team at Stamford Bridge?

Bleacher Report identifies five youngsters for Chelsea fans to keep an eye on in the coming years.