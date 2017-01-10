Liverpool Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Rumours Discussed by Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted Philippe Coutinho is "our player" and there has never been any discussions about a transfer for the Brazilian away from Anfield despite links with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Per ESPN FC, Coutinho, 24, is nearing a return to action having been sidelined since November. Klopp does not believe the playmaker's injury will have had any impact on potential suitors eyeing Coutinho up, but he sent out a warning that he is not for sale:

It would be nice if big clubs thought like this and forgot about a player completely because he's been injured for five or six weeks. But big clubs don't think this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards. But we never had any ideas or any plans or any talks about this because he is our player and there are no other ideas. And nothing has changed.

Liverpool face an EFL Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton on Wednesday before the weekend's huge Premier League game at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

More to follow.