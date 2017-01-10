Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson Talk Clemson's Win vs. Alabama in CFP Championship

Dabo Swinney and Deshaun Watson are national champions. If their postgame comments are any indication, they're not going to let anyone forget it.

Swinney was the more boisterous of the two, with the Clemson coach calling out members of the press who didn't believe his Tigers could match up physically with Alabama.

"The last question before the game was, 'How are you gonna block these guys?' Like we're chopped liver," Swinney told reporters after Clemson's 35-31 win over the Tide on Monday night.



He also took exception with the comments of Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, who labeled Clemson a "fraud" before the playoff.

"The only fraud is that guy because he didn't do his homework. You guys can print that," Swinney told reporters of Cowherd.

Clemson entered as an underdog to Alabama, which a year prior had earned a 45-40 win over the Tigers in the national championship game. The Tide were college football's lone unbeaten team, equipped with perhaps Nick Saban's best defense and a rushing attack that carved through Washington on New Year's Eve. Yet Swinney said his team had little doubt about where they stacked up.

"The last seven national champs, we beat 'em this season, so absolutely we expected to win this game," Swinney told reporters.

Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, adding 43 and a score on the ground, on his way to winning offensive MVP honors. He completed six passes on Clemson's game-winning drive, including a two-yard touchdown to Hunter Renfrow with one second remaining.

"It was calm. No one over there panicked," Watson said on ESPN after the game. "I said 'let’s be legendary, let’s be great.'"

In two national championship games against Alabama, Watson has thrown for 825 yards and seven touchdowns.

"He didn't lose out on the Heisman. They lost out on him. They lost an opportunity to be attached to this guy forever. ... That was his Heisman tonight," Swinney told reporters of his quarterback. ESPN shared Watson's final touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow:

Hunter Renfrow welcome to history. https://t.co/opLhldYSza — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

While it had been expected for more than a year now, Watson confirmed what we already knew: He's heading to the NFL.

"I think it's my time to go. Kind of end it with a bang," Watson told reporters.

With a historic stat line and classic game-winning drive to end it, Watson certainly cemented his legend at Clemson. Now it's time to see if he can continue to be great at the next level.

Follow Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) on Twitter.