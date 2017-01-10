WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 9

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

A Phenom. An Architect. A mammoth young Superstar with a knack for destruction.

They represent the biggest winners from Monday's episode of Raw, a show that continued WWE's build to the Royal Rumble on January 29 and featured some of the most focused booking the brand has seen in months.

From championship matches to storyline developments beyond "this guy beat that guy," the show did a much more effective and compelling job of setting up one of its marquee events.

That does not mean every Superstar benefited or even escaped unscathed.

There were losers.

A beloved Superstar still trying to find her way on the main roster despite a big upcoming title match and a wildly popular tag team act wandering aimlessly through the dark abyss of midcard uncertainty make up that portion of the roster.

Why did certain wrestlers fall on one side of the argument, and some on the other?

Take a look in this recap of Monday's broadcast.