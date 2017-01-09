Giants Deny Trashing Airplane Taken Back to New York After Loss vs. Packers

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The New York Giants have been accused of trashing the plane that took them home following their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, although the team denied the report.

Sophia Rosenbaum and Bruce Golding of the New York Post reported the team trashed a United Airlines flight, citing multiple accounts from passengers who had their flight delayed because of cleanup efforts on the plane.

The team has denied the "false" report, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

United Airlines spokeswoman Maddie King said the delay was caused by a "mechanical issue with the plane" while also refusing to acknowledge whether the team was on the flight in question.

"We can't confirm who our customers are, so we can't confirm the Giants were on the flight," she said.

Star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was already accused of destruction of property after the 38-13 NFC Wild Card Round loss. He punched through a wall near the locker room, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:

Odell Beckham apparently punched this hole in the wall outside the Giants locker room. pic.twitter.com/Y6ufQ63hbF — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 9, 2017

The receiver struggled in the game with just four catches for 28 yards on 11 targets.

"That's not the way we want to be acting after a ballgame," head coach Ben McAdoo said of the incident, per Dan Schneier of CBS Sports.