FA Cup 2017: Final 3rd-Round Results, Scores and Reaction

Leeds United came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and seal their place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Abbey Stadium on Monday.

The League Two side took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu's first-half strike from the edge of the box to hint at a potential upset.

However, Leeds were much improved after the break and were ahead after 64 minutes thanks to goals from Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt.

Garry Monk's side saw out the victory to complete an intriguing weekend of FA Cup third-round action that saw a number of Premier League clubs ousted and several others taken to a replay.

Here are the full results:

FA Cup: 3rd-Round Results Home Result Away Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City Barrow 0-2 Rochdale Manchester United 4-0 Reading Hull City 2-0 Swansea City Sunderland 0-0 Burnley Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 MK Dons Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County Everton 1-2 Leicester City Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge Watford 2-0 Burton Albion Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace Norwich City 2-2 Southampton Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City BBC Sport

Leeds are now unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and earned the right to take on either AFC Wimbledon or non-league Sutton United in round four, with the draw having taken place before kick-off, per the tournament's Twitter feed:

Here it is in full, the #EmiratesFACup fourth round draw! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BPf8iLIiAl — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 9, 2017

It did not necessarily look from the start as though the Elland Road outfit would progress to the fourth round.

Cambridge were in the ascendancy from the off with Luke Berry looking sharp and Ikpeazu forcing an early save out of Leeds stopper Marco Silvestri.

When the forward did find the opener in the 25th minute, it was fully deserved.

Ikpeazu pounced on a loose ball after a free-kick and found space with a fine turn before firing in off the post, per BT Sport Football:

Monk had made eight changes for the FA Cup clash, and the XI he started continued to struggle after going a goal behind.

A couple of chances late in the first half came to nothing for the visitors and Cambridge were well worth their lead at the break.

However, signs of encouragement appeared for Leeds at the beginning of the second half as substitute Lewie Coyle looked to make an impact.

Leeds levelled 11 minutes after the break when Mowatt delivered a cross from the left that Dallas headed home from the back post.

Mowatt himself then netted what would turn out to be the winner in the 64th minute to break Cambridge hearts.

The 21-year-old midfielder headed on a Pontus Jansson flick-on from a corner, a well-deserved goal from one of the night's best performers, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

"The best player on the pitch"



Alex Mowatt set up #LUFC's first, and scored the second.



A bright future?



📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI pic.twitter.com/DVAa2bzbOY — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) January 9, 2017

The tiring hosts could find no way back from there, and Leeds dealt with a late onslaught in admirable fashion to book their spot in the next round despite the early scare.