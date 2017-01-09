FA Cup 2017: Final 3rd-Round Results, Scores and Reaction

FA Cup 2017: Final 3rd-Round Results, Scores and Reaction
Leeds United came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 and seal their place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Abbey Stadium on Monday.

The League Two side took the lead through Uche Ikpeazu's first-half strike from the edge of the box to hint at a potential upset.

However, Leeds were much improved after the break and were ahead after 64 minutes thanks to goals from Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt.

Garry Monk's side saw out the victory to complete an intriguing weekend of FA Cup third-round action that saw a number of Premier League clubs ousted and several others taken to a replay.

Here are the full results:

FA Cup: 3rd-Round Results
Home Result Away
Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United
Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham
Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United
Middlesbrough 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa
Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City
Barrow 0-2 Rochdale
Manchester United 4-0 Reading
Hull City 2-0 Swansea City
Sunderland 0-0 Burnley
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers
Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 MK Dons
Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley
Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United
West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County
Everton 1-2 Leicester City
Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge
Watford 2-0 Burton Albion
Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal
Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale
Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 2-2 Southampton
Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town
Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United
West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City

Leeds are now unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and earned the right to take on either AFC Wimbledon or non-league Sutton United in round four, with the draw having taken place before kick-off, per the tournament's Twitter feed:

It did not necessarily look from the start as though the Elland Road outfit would progress to the fourth round. 

Cambridge were in the ascendancy from the off with Luke Berry looking sharp and Ikpeazu forcing an early save out of Leeds stopper Marco Silvestri.

When the forward did find the opener in the 25th minute, it was fully deserved.

Ikpeazu pounced on a loose ball after a free-kick and found space with a fine turn before firing in off the post, per BT Sport Football:

Monk had made eight changes for the FA Cup clash, and the XI he started continued to struggle after going a goal behind.

A couple of chances late in the first half came to nothing for the visitors and Cambridge were well worth their lead at the break.

However, signs of encouragement appeared for Leeds at the beginning of the second half as substitute Lewie Coyle looked to make an impact. 

Leeds levelled 11 minutes after the break when Mowatt delivered a cross from the left that Dallas headed home from the back post.

Mowatt himself then netted what would turn out to be the winner in the 64th minute to break Cambridge hearts.

The 21-year-old midfielder headed on a Pontus Jansson flick-on from a corner, a well-deserved goal from one of the night's best performers, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

The tiring hosts could find no way back from there, and Leeds dealt with a late onslaught in admirable fashion to book their spot in the next round despite the early scare.

