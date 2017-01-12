Ranking the Top Signature Sneaker Lines by Sports Stars

There will never be another Michael Jordan. The impact MJ had on the culture of basketball, from on-court theatrics to sneakers helped shift the landscape of the game.

Jordan's deal with Nike changed the direction of the company and the sneaker business as a whole. His Air Jordan I—famously marketed as being "banned" from the NBA—started a chain of events that reverberated throughout the league.

You could point to any of Jordan's signature models and make a case for why it's the greatest basketball sneaker ever produced. What other line of kicks can stack up to that line of thinking?

MJ brought style back to the sneaker world. When he signed with Nike in 1984, the Chicago Bulls star made sure to ask, "Who's my designer?" This wasn't about putting his name on a sneaker. It was a meticulous, Jordan-like approach to shattering boundaries.

To this day, Jordan's sneaker line has helped Nike control the market. Even though Jordan Brand is now an offshoot of Nike, the two are forever linked. In 2015, Jordan Brand sneakers hit $3 billion in sales, per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes.

Between 31 distinct Air Jordan models, a revolving repertoire Team Jordan kicks and Jordan's financial impact on the industry, he's more than earned his place at the head of Nike Basketball's table.

All production information and release dates via Nike News and Adidas News, unless noted otherwise. All applicable sales data was obtained firsthand via Matt Powell of the NPD Group.