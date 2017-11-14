C.J. Prosise Reportedly Placed on IR by Seahawks Due to Ankle Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks placed running back C.J. Prosise on injured reserve Tuesday because of a lingering ankle injury.

The team also announced it signed Mike Davis off its practice squad to take Prosise's roster spot.

Prosise, 23, has struggled to establish himself as a nice complementary piece in Seattle's crowded backfield the way he did last campaign. In the 2016 regular season, he accumulated 172 rushing yards and a touchdown while also catching 17 passes for 208 yards in six games. He missed much of the year after fracturing his scapula in Week 11.

He has rushed for only 23 yards and added 87 in the passing game this season.

While the Seahawks now rely more on the play of quarterback Russell Wilson for success than in the past—when the grinding, physical style of Marshawn Lynch was the offense's identity—establishing a running game is still a part of the team's DNA.

This latest injury is another setback at the running back position, which already lost rookie Chris Carson. Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy, assuming he's ready to go after sitting out Week 10 with a groin injury, will get most of the work in the backfield.