Manchester-Born XI vs. Liverpool-Born XI: Who Wins?

Manchester and Liverpool are proud footballing cities. Both boast two clubs to have won the English top flight, though only the former can claim to host winners in the Premier League era.

Both clubs in the two cities also have a proud tradition of fielding homegrown talent. So what would happen if teams from the two longstanding rival areas faced off? Who would be selected for an all-time Liverpool-born and all-time Manchester-born XI?

Over the next few slides, we'll take a trip through some of the cities' most beloved sons. There hasn't been too much bending of the rules, though Greater Manchester is all included—how could you not give Phil and Gary Neville a game here?

Manchester line up in a 4-3-3 designed to get the best out of their powerhouse midfield, while Liverpool use a 4-4-2 to take advantage of their wing and centre-forward talent.

Let's pick the teams and decide who wins.