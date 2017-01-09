2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Scores, Latest Tables and Updated Schedule

Manchester City moved to within just two points of Premier League 2 leaders Everton as they beat local rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Leigh Sports Village on Monday.
Saido Berahino netted twice for West Bromwich Albion's under-23 side as they drew 3-3 with Aston Villa in a thriller at Aggborough in Division Two.
Meanwhile, West Ham United edged out Norwich City 2-1.
See confirmation of the results, the latest standings and upcoming schedule below:
|Home
|Result
|Away
|Manchester United
|1-3
|Manchester City
|West Bromwich Albion
|3-3
|Aston Villa
|West Ham United
|2-1
|Norwich City
PremierLeague.com
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|D
|P
|Division One
|1
|Everton
|13
|9
|2
|2
|29
|10
|+19
|29
|2
|Manchester City
|13
|8
|3
|2
|25
|15
|+10
|27
|3
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|2
|3
|26
|15
|+11
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|7
|2
|24
|18
|+6
|19
|5
|Arsenal
|13
|6
|1
|6
|19
|18
|+1
|19
|6
|Sunderland
|13
|5
|4
|4
|19
|20
|-1
|19
|7
|Southampton
|13
|4
|3
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|15
|8
|Reading
|13
|4
|2
|7
|23
|30
|-7
|14
|9
|Manchester United
|13
|3
|5
|5
|13
|20
|-7
|14
|10
|Leicester City
|12
|3
|3
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|12
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|3
|3
|7
|17
|25
|-8
|12
|12
|Derby County
|13
|2
|3
|8
|15
|27
|-12
|9
|Division Two
|1
|Swansea City
|14
|12
|0
|2
|28
|15
|+13
|36
|2
|Newcastle United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|25
|22
|+3
|26
|3
|Fulham
|14
|8
|1
|5
|29
|17
|+12
|25
|4
|West Ham United
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|17
|+6
|24
|5
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|7
|1
|4
|24
|21
|+3
|22
|6
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|3
|6
|29
|27
|+2
|18
|7
|West Bromwich Albion
|14
|5
|3
|6
|19
|19
|+0
|18
|8
|Blackburn Rovers
|14
|4
|4
|6
|12
|16
|-4
|16
|9
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|14
|3
|6
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|15
|10
|Norwich City
|14
|3
|2
|9
|11
|23
|-12
|11
|11
|Middlesbrough
|13
|2
|4
|7
|12
|21
|-9
|10
|12
|Stoke City
|13
|2
|3
|8
|14
|23
|-9
|9
PremierLeague.com
United were on the back foot from the very early stages against City as Regan Poole was sent off just 14 minutes in for a dangerous two-footed tackle on Paolo Fernandes.
The Sky Blues dominated proceedings from there. Despite United making it to half-time still level at 0-0, Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he finished well into the corner.
Somewhat surprisingly United then equalised in the 57th minute, Sean Goss finishing off a fine break from the hosts.
But the Red Devils could not hold on for a point. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts put City ahead again on the hour after collecting a rebound, and Fernandes guaranteed the victory 17 minutes from time as he slid home a finish from just inside the area.
United goalkeeper Joel Pereira actually had a decent game, making numerous saves in both halves, proof that City were well worth the victory, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:
|Time (GMT/ET)
|Fixture
|1 p.m./8 a.m.
|Leicester City vs. Chelsea
|7 p.m./2 p.m.
|Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
PremierLeague.com
Berahino has not played for the Baggies' senior side since September but had a big role to play in an excellent game against Villa on Monday.
Goals from Callum O’Hare and Harry McKirdy put Villa ahead after 24 minutes, only for Berahino's double and Tahvon Campbell's fine goal to turn the game completely on its head before half-time.
Berahino could actually have had a hat-trick and West Brom were punished for wasting a number of opportunities when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy equalised from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.