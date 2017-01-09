2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Scores, Latest Tables and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City moved to within just two points of Premier League 2 leaders Everton as they beat local rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Leigh Sports Village on Monday.

Saido Berahino netted twice for West Bromwich Albion's under-23 side as they drew 3-3 with Aston Villa in a thriller at Aggborough in Division Two.

Meanwhile, West Ham United edged out Norwich City 2-1.

See confirmation of the results, the latest standings and upcoming schedule below:

Monday's Premier League 2 Results Home Result Away Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Aston Villa West Ham United 2-1 Norwich City PremierLeague.com

Premier League 2 Standings # Team MP W D L F A D P Division One 1 Everton 13 9 2 2 29 10 +19 29 2 Manchester City 13 8 3 2 25 15 +10 27 3 Liverpool 12 7 2 3 26 15 +11 23 4 Chelsea 13 4 7 2 24 18 +6 19 5 Arsenal 13 6 1 6 19 18 +1 19 6 Sunderland 13 5 4 4 19 20 -1 19 7 Southampton 13 4 3 6 17 22 -5 15 8 Reading 13 4 2 7 23 30 -7 14 9 Manchester United 13 3 5 5 13 20 -7 14 10 Leicester City 12 3 3 6 17 24 -7 12 11 Tottenham Hotspur 13 3 3 7 17 25 -8 12 12 Derby County 13 2 3 8 15 27 -12 9 Division Two 1 Swansea City 14 12 0 2 28 15 +13 36 2 Newcastle United 14 8 2 4 25 22 +3 26 3 Fulham 14 8 1 5 29 17 +12 25 4 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 23 17 +6 24 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 7 1 4 24 21 +3 22 6 Aston Villa 14 5 3 6 29 27 +2 18 7 West Bromwich Albion 14 5 3 6 19 19 +0 18 8 Blackburn Rovers 14 4 4 6 12 16 -4 16 9 Brighton and Hove Albion 14 3 6 5 9 14 -5 15 10 Norwich City 14 3 2 9 11 23 -12 11 11 Middlesbrough 13 2 4 7 12 21 -9 10 12 Stoke City 13 2 3 8 14 23 -9 9 PremierLeague.com

United were on the back foot from the very early stages against City as Regan Poole was sent off just 14 minutes in for a dangerous two-footed tackle on Paolo Fernandes.

The Sky Blues dominated proceedings from there. Despite United making it to half-time still level at 0-0, Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he finished well into the corner.

Somewhat surprisingly United then equalised in the 57th minute, Sean Goss finishing off a fine break from the hosts.

But the Red Devils could not hold on for a point. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts put City ahead again on the hour after collecting a rebound, and Fernandes guaranteed the victory 17 minutes from time as he slid home a finish from just inside the area.

United goalkeeper Joel Pereira actually had a decent game, making numerous saves in both halves, proof that City were well worth the victory, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

Upcoming Fixtures: Friday, Jan. 13 Time (GMT/ET) Fixture 1 p.m./8 a.m. Leicester City vs. Chelsea 7 p.m./2 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur PremierLeague.com

Berahino has not played for the Baggies' senior side since September but had a big role to play in an excellent game against Villa on Monday.

Goals from Callum O’Hare and Harry McKirdy put Villa ahead after 24 minutes, only for Berahino's double and Tahvon Campbell's fine goal to turn the game completely on its head before half-time.

Berahino could actually have had a hat-trick and West Brom were punished for wasting a number of opportunities when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy equalised from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.