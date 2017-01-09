La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 17 Match

Valencia surrendered the lead on three occasions on Monday evening as they settled for a 3-3 draw in their trip to Osasuna after Carlos Clerc netted an injury-time equaliser for the hosts.

Barcelona loanee Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring after two minutes when he ran on to the end of a Guilherme Siqueira cross, but Granada forward Oriol Riera equalised just five minutes later.

The tables were then turned on Riera after he headed the ball into his own net on the stroke of half-time, but Roberto Torres came to his team-mates rescue with a second-half leveller.

Martin Montoya made a run from right-back before rising to convert what he thought was the winner with a little more than 15 minutes remaining, but Clerc's late intervention spoiled those plans.

Read on for a recap of La Liga's final Week 17 result, complete with a look to the league's latest standings.

2016-17 La Liga Table After Week 17 Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 16 12 4 0 45 14 +31 40 2 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 36 21 +15 36 3 Barcelona 17 10 5 2 42 17 +25 35 4 Atletico Madrid 17 9 4 4 31 14 +17 31 5 Villarreal 17 8 6 3 26 12 +14 30 6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 28 25 +3 29 7 Athletic Club 17 8 3 6 22 19 +3 27 8 Celta Vigo 17 7 3 7 28 32 -4 24 9 Las Palmas 17 6 6 5 27 24 +3 24 10 Eibar 17 6 5 6 22 22 0 23 11 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 -2 23 12 Alaves 17 5 7 5 15 17 -2 22 13 Real Betis 17 6 3 8 20 29 -9 21 14 Malaga 17 5 6 6 26 29 -3 21 15 Deportivo La Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 -5 17 16 Leganes 17 4 4 9 13 29 -16 16 17 Valencia 16 3 4 9 24 32 -8 13 18 Sporting Gijon 17 3 3 11 17 34 -17 12 19 Granada 17 1 6 10 14 38 -24 9 20 Osasuna 17 1 5 11 16 37 -21 8 Sky Sports

Osasuna 3-3 Valencia

Following a recent run of seven league games without a win, Valencia travelled to Osasuna on Monday in desperate need of three points, even if those points wouldn't be enough to lift Los Che higher than 17th place.

Osasuna, on the other hand, had the opportunity to move off the bottom of La Liga with a win in hand, but their recent six-match losing streak suggested both teams may struggle to hit top speed in Pamplona.

And Monday's fixture got off to a flying start thanks to early contributions from Munir and Riera, who netted for Valencia and Osasuna, respectively, per La Liga:

Munir and Oriol Riera are in no mood for hanging about tonight! 🏃💨



2' 👉 0-1 ⚽️

7' 👉 1-1 ⚽️#OsasunaValencia pic.twitter.com/LWyRACDdGW — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 9, 2017

Munir's deft conversion from a Siqueira cross on the left gave the 21-year-old his second goal in four La Liga matches, while Riera notched his third of the season.

It wasn't all smiles for the latter, however, and just as Osasuna prepared to head in level with their guests at one goal apiece, he headed past his own goalkeeper to hand Los Che a 2-1 lead, per Gracenote Live:

Oriol Riera is the first Osasuna player to score a goal and an own goal in La Liga since José Manuel Mateo in 2001 against Espanyol #Laliga — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 9, 2017

Osasuna came out swinging in the second half, however, and Torres capitalised upon a wave of pressure from the home team to nudge them back level with 30 minutes remaining.

But the drama wasn't done there for the evening, and Munir was again involved in threading former Barca team-mate Martin Montoya through on goal, as explained by Sky Sports' David Garrido:

WAIT. Valencia lead for the THIRD time in the game live on SS1. 3-2 v Osasuna. Lovely move finished off by Montoya. @revistadelaliga 🇪🇸⚽👍🏼 — David Garrido (@SkySportsDavid) January 9, 2017

Valencia manager Salvador Gonzalez may have thought three points were his at that point, but Clerc's smart one-two with Jaime Romero opened the space he needed to slot low past Diego Alves to clinch a 3-3 draw.

Los Che have still failed to record a win in La Liga since October and are still just a point above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand, while Osasuna remain adrift at the base of the standings and are still five points from safety.