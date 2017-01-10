NFL1000: Reviewing the 2017 Wild-Card Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers put on some kind of show against the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, but his four-touchdown performance to help the Packers advance to the divisional frame didn't put the Green Bay quarterback at the top of this week's NFL1000 ratings.

In fact, Rodgers didn't even make the top five.

Moving into the top spot this week is that rarest of beings—a 38-year old pass-rusher who can still bring it on a regular basis. The Pittsburgh Steelers' James Harrison has enjoyed a long and storied career built out of sheer determination, and he was certainly determined to wreck the Miami Dolphins offense on Sunday. In the Steelers' 30-12 thrashing of the Dolphins, Harrison was a nightmare for quarterback Matt Moore—sacking him twice, amassing a quarterback hit and four hurries and totaling eight stops. Harrison's reps have dropped in the last few years, but he's still a strong and dominant edge-rusher when the need arises.

Second on this week's list is Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye, who we've mentioned before this season as a breakout player in Romeo Crennel's surprising defense. Against quarterback Connor Cook and the Oakland Raiders, Bouye was targeted seven times, and caught one more pass than he allowed. He added a pass deflection and allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 0.0. Yes, he was facing a compromised offense without Derek Carr at the helm, but Bouye has been good to great all season. Now, he has to put it on the line against the New England Patriots. Good luck with that. Bouye didn't play much in Houston's Week 3 shutout loss to New England, and the Texans weren't dealing with Tom Brady, either.

If the Texans are to have any chance against Bill Belichick and Brady this time around, they'll have to do it with defense, which leads us to this week's third and fourth-ranked players—both pass-rushers for Houston. Jadeveon Clowney was an absolute freak against an Oakland line hurt by Donald Penn's injury—replacement left tackle Menelik Watson had no answer for Clowney, and fellow linebacker Whitney Mercilus was just as much of a problem. New England's offensive tackles are on notice.

Rounding out this week's top five is a familiar face—Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who rocked Miami's front seven for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. Bell has played like an MVP candidate all season, and Wild Card Weekend proved to be no exception.

One of the advantages of Bleacher Report's NFL1000 is the ability to look at our grades from week to week (as you, dear reader, can) and suss out which patterns are turning into trends and which are flukes in the relatively small sample size of an NFL season.

There are many ways to dissect and learn from what the NFL presents on the field every week, and the NFL1000 goes as deep as any to tell you just what's going on out there.

With a 17-person crew of experienced evaluators, we comb through the game tape each week to bring you concise, clear evaluations of every player in the NFL. We tell you which rookies are rising and which undrafted players are coming out of nowhere to make an impact. We tell you which players are rising and falling in performance and why.

There is no predetermined narrative with these grades. No mysterious "clutch factor." No tweaked-out quarterback ratings that defy explanation. Our grades are based on pure scouting, and lots of it. We grade the key criteria for each position based on a series of attributes and add in a score for positional importance.

In the case of a tie, our scouts ask, "Which player would I want on my team?" and adjust accordingly.

Is it a subjective process? Of course—that's what scouting is, and as we like to say, ties are no fun.

Each player is evaluated and graded by our crack team of scouts, who possess more than 100 combined years of experience in playing, front-office work, coaching and media. Cian Fahey, John Middlekauff, Alex Kirby, Mark Schofield, Duke Manyweather, Ethan Young, Joe Goodberry, Justis Mosqueda, Charles McDonald, Zach Kruse, Derrik Klassen, Jerod Brown, Ian Wharton, Kyle Posey, Mark Bullock, Chuck Zodda and Doug Farrar have watched tape for months to bring you these grades, and we'll continue to bring you player grades based on the game action every week.

Here are the NFL1000 player grades for the Wild Card Round of the 2016 NFL season.

All advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus.