Jordy Nelson Suffers Quad Injury During Packers vs. Falcons

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a quad injury during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and was questionable to return.

This is yet another setback for Nelson. He suffered a rib injury during his team's playoff win over the New York Giants last season and missed the 2015 campaign with a torn ACL.

Despite the injury history, Nelson played all 16 games in 2016 and tallied 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. It was his fourth season with more than 1,200 receiving yards and third with at least 13 touchdown catches.

When healthy, Nelson is quarterback Aaron Rodgers' primary target in the Green Bay aerial attack. The Packers will miss his ability to beat defenders deep or provide critical catches underneath on third downs if he misses time, but they have other receivers who can fill the void.

Randall Cobb isn't quite the same player he was when he finished the 2014 season with 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches, but he is still a speed threat in the open field. Elsewhere, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison are viable options.

Green Bay is still a Super Bowl contender as long as Rodgers is under center, but it needs Nelson back and healthy to reach its full potential on the offensive side.