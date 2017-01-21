    Green Bay PackersDownload App

    Christine Michael Injury: Updates on Packers RB's Back and Return

    GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 24: Christine Michael #32 of the Green Bay Packers returns a kickoff during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on December 24, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)
    Tom Dahlin/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2017

    Green Bay Packers running back Christine Michael was a late addition to the team's injury report Saturday with a back injury. 

    Michael Listed as Questionable

    Saturday, Jan. 21

    Michael joined the Packers this season after the Seattle Seahawks waived him, and he tallied 469 yards and six touchdowns in the season's first six games. After arriving in Green Bay, Michael ripped off 114 rushing yards on 31 carries

    While Michael provides depth for the Packers while Eddie Lacy is on the shelf, he still isn't a critical piece of what they do on the offensive side of the ball.

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best player in the NFL at the moment and will continue slinging it across the field to various wide receivers. In addition, Ty Montgomery emerged as a strong option out of the backfield during the latter stages of the regular season. 

    While Michael has the potential to be a game-changing running back if given extended opportunity, Green Bay has plenty of offensive weapons to remain afloat in the race for the Super Bowl without him.

