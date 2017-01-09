Carson Wentz Completes Most Passes by Rookie Quarterback in NFL History

Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz completed 379 passes during the 2016 regular season, giving him the most by a rookie in NFL history and the most in franchise history, per NFL Communications.

Wentz started the opening game of the season for the Eagles, becoming the first rookie quarterback to do so since Davey O'Brien in 1939. He started the season strong, posting five touchdown passes and no interceptions over the first three weeks.

The signal-caller led the club to a 3-0 start but didn't fare as well the rest of the way.

Over the final 13 weeks of the season, Wentz threw just 11 touchdown passes while tossing 14 interceptions. Philadelphia's 3-0 start preceded losses in four of its next five games and a 4-9 record the rest of the way. The Eagles finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs.

The rookie experienced some growing pains in the middle of the season but displayed some promise in the final couple of weeks. Wentz led the Eagles to two wins over division rivals and playoff-bound teams in the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles also struggled to find a second wide receiver behind Jordan Matthews this season, which may have contributed to Wentz's struggles. Second-year wide receiver Nelson Agholor disappointed yet again, and the team's acquisition of Dorial Green-Beckham yielded mixed results. However, Philadelphia does sport three high-caliber pass-catching options in Matthews, tight end Zach Ertz and veteran running back Darren Sproles out of the backfield.

Another offseason of coaching should help Wentz progress in his sophomore campaign, and the team may address the wide receiver position more in either free agency or the NFL draft. While it's still too early to judge Wentz's career, he at least has a couple of records under his belt.