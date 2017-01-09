FIFA Best Women's Player 2016: Voting Results, Reaction for Carli Lloyd's Win

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

United States and Houston Dash midfielder Carli Lloyd was crowned as The Best FIFA Women's Player of 2016 on Monday at an awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA provided confirmation of the 34-year-old's achievement, a year on from her winning the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year award:

Lloyd beat fellow finalists Melanie Behringer—a 2016 Olympic gold-medal winner with Germany—and Brazilian legend Marta to claim the award.

The Associated Press' Rob Harris provided the voting breakdown:

Women's player vote:

Carli Lloyd: 20.68% of total votes

Marta: 16.60% of total votes

Melanie Behringer: 12.34% of total votes — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 9, 2017

Per Philly.com Sports' Jonathan Tannenwald, Lloyd was shocked to win the award and said she "honestly wasn’t expecting this."

She netted 17 goals and recorded 11 assists in 21 games for the USWNT in 2016, but the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup winners surprisingly failed to make the podium at the 2016 Olympics, losing to Sweden in the quarter-finals, per USA Today.



However, Lloyd was as consistent as ever and became only the fourth player to win the individual FIFA award in consecutive years, per ESPN.com's Paul Carr:

Carli Lloyd is 2016 FIFA Women's Player of the Year.



She's the 4th player & 2nd American to win in consecutive years (Hamm, Prinz, Marta) — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) January 9, 2017

The competition for the gong this year was fierce. Behringer was the top scorer at the Olympics, netting five goals in six matches, and she also won a second consecutive German title with Bayern Munich.

Marta, a nominee for the women's award in 12 of the last 13 years, was a key part of the Brazil team that finished fourth in Rio de Janeiro.