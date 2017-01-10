Who Saw That Coming? 10 Notable Playoff Upsets from 2000s

David Tyree helped the New Giants end the New England Patriots' quest for perfection in Super Bowl XLII.

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers upset the status quo by winning a thrilling NCAA national championship game over the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide.

The defending champs had not lost since Sept. 19, 2015, and another triumph seemed certain when they entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the prestigious program had never blown a double-digit in the final period under head coach Nick Saban.

This doesn’t qualify as an earth-shattering upset; the Tigers gave them a tough fight in last year’s title game and returned to the grand stage after obliterating the Ohio State Buckeyes. But most onlookers expected Saban's juggernaut to capture its fifth championship in eight years, especially after gaining a quick 14-0 lead.

Alabama's legacy will remain illustrious, but not every squad can overcome a heartbreaking defeat. With past success simplified into championship counts, plenty of Davids have rewritten history by knocking down Goliaths. In some instances, teams have experienced unexpected jubilation and agony years apart.

Let's look back at the millennium's top postseason upsets, valuing one shocking series or game over a less probable title run.