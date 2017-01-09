Greg Lewis Fired as Eagles WR Coach: Latest Comments and Reaction

The Philadelphia Eagles fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis on Monday, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer

McLane wasn't particularly surprised that the Lewis hire didn't last:

That young group struggled in 2016. While Jordan Matthews had a decent season, catching 73 passes for 804 yards and three scores, the team's other two primary wideouts—Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham—combined for just 72 receptions, 757 yards and four scores.

The trio combined to drop 14 passes, more than eight NFL teams. And Agholor was even a healthy scratch in Week 12 as a result of his struggles throughout the year. That's an alarming development for a player who was selected No. 20 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

Given the team's lack of talent at the position, it would be easy to suggest Lewis was a scapegoat after spending just one season in charge of the wideouts. But Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com wasn't ready to concede that point:

Derek Bodner of Philadelphia Magazine added:

Certainly, addressing wide receiver either in free agency or the draft will be one of the top priorities this offseason. But with young players already in place, adding a more experienced coach to guide them would also be a logical decision for the Eagles, especially if they primarily address the position via the draft.

       

