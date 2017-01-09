10 Current Sports Stars We Should Never Have Doubted

Aaron Rodgers is in decline? Something is wrong with him?

Pssh. We should have known better.

Yes, it made perfect sense to wonder if the 33-year-old quarterback was entering the initial decent of his career when he struggled through the beginning of the 2016 season.

But hindsight is 20/20, and in hindsight, we should have either A) known he would get things together or B) given him the benefit of the doubt.

Such is the case with Rodgers and the rest of the following 10 sports stars. Each has faced his share of skepticism in the recent past, and each has performed well enough to prove the doubters wrong.

Some are perennial All-Stars, veterans like Rodgers who have earned a few second chances. Others are newcomers who faced skepticism simply because they had not yet had an opportunity to prove themselves.

Listen, a healthy amount of doubt is vital to the sports world—what else are folks going to talk about? These 10 stars simply proved us wrong in ways that, perhaps, we should have seen coming.