The sports world has a way of providing a nice thaw for frozen fans dealing with the brutal winter months.

This week is an exemparly look at such a notion. Not only is the NFL rolling out an incredible playoff slate, NBA stars continue to go nuclear, as do rumors and off-field controversy. One happens to deal with a certain boat trip before a beatdown, followed by holes in walls created by angry fists.

Perhaps best of all, two lovable (not really) rappers sound ready to beat the tar out of each other in a boxing ring after being trained by legends.

So yeah, this is a pretty great week for the sporting world. Kick back beside the fire and soak it all in, because it doesn’t get much better than this. Here is the best sports stuff right now.