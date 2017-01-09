Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 9

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Sunday night and Monday morning.
Giants vs. Packers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- The Green Bay Packers steamrolled the New York Giants, 38-13, in the first round of the 2017 NFL playoffs on Sunday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to close the first half.
- Click here for more.
Dolphins vs. Steelers: Score and Twitter Reaction from 2017 NFL Playoffs
- The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the Miami Dolphins in a 30-12 win on Sunday. Steelers receiver Antonio Brown had five receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
- Click here for more.
Sonny Dykes Fired by Cal: Latest Comments and Reaction
- "This was an extremely difficult decision and one that we take very seriously," Cal athletic director Mike Williams said in a statement on the team's website. "There was no rush to judgment; we wanted to be thorough and thoughtful. Ultimately, it was a combination of factors that brought us to this outcome."
- Click here for more.
Le'Veon Bell Sets Steelers Record for Most Rushing Yards in a Playoff Game
- ESPN Stats & Info tweeted, "Le'Veon Bell: 165 rushing yards and counting. That's the most in a playoff game in @steelers history." Bell would finish the game with 167 yards and two touchdowns.
- Click here for more.
NFL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Bracket and TV Info for Divisional Round
- With the first round of games in the books, the divisional round of the 2017 NFL playoffs is set. On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks will visit the Atlanta Falcons, while the Houston Texans will visit the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by the Green Bay Packers visiting the Dallas Cowboys.
- Click here for more.
Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.