BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Monday Scores and Results from Lakeside

Seventh seed Dean Reynolds missed four match darts and lost 3-2 to Pip Blackwell in a scintillating first-round encounter at the 2017 BDO World Darts Championship on Monday.

It was an often scrappy affair at Lakeside, summed up by numerous missed doubles from both players right at the death. Nevertheless, it was entertaining to watch Blackwell come back from 2-0 down to take the win and set up a second-round match with 10th seed Darryl Fitton.

Dennis Harbour made things hard for himself at times in his preliminary round but eventually came through 3-1 against New Zealand's Craig Caldwell, while the Canadian David Cameron came back from a set down to beat Jimmy Hendriks 3-1.

Read on for a recap of the day's action and the full scores.

BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Monday Results Session Round Player Score Player Afternoon Prelim David Cameron 3-1 Jimmy Hendriks Prelim Craig Caldwell 1-3 Dennis Harbour Round 1 Dean Reynolds 2-3 Pip Blackwell Evening Round 1 Martin Phillips Paul Hogan Round 1 Lorraine Winstanley Anca Zijlstra Round 1 Geert de Vos Raymond Smith Round 1 Brian Dawson Jeff Smith BDODarts.com

Monday Recap

Reynolds, 24, had huge support at Lakeside on Monday, and his fans were in fine voice after two sets as the Welshman raced to a 2-0 lead.

After winning the opening set, Reynolds lost two legs in a row at the beginning of the second, but three consecutive legs then put him firmly in the driver's seat to take the match.

The pair exchanged breaks of throw at the start of the third, and then Reynolds looked to have been almost handed the match when Blackwell missed four darts to take the set.

However, Reynolds missed three attempts at double 20 for the match before Blackwell took out tops to give himself a lifeline.

At the start of the fourth set, the poor form on throw continued, as the number of consecutive breaks stretched to eight in a row at 1-1.

Blackwell stopped the rot, though, with an 85 checkout to go 2-1 up. He then finished with 101 to seal the fourth set and regain parity, per Channel4:

Sensational comeback from @pipinator180 to win 3-2 having trailed 2-0! Cracking 101 checkout to draw him level in the 4th 🎯 #Lakeside2017 pic.twitter.com/GLqtuKVbwj — Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 9, 2017

Despite the spirited rally from the 42-year-old Blackwell, it was Reynolds who claimed the momentum in the deciding set, as he cruised into a 2-0 lead.

A well-timed 180 from the Tip saw him get back to 2-1 to stay in the match, and sloppy darts from Reynolds allowed Blackwell to tie things up again.

He then went ahead for the first time in the whole match to throw for victory at 3-2.

And after Reynolds spurned three visits to tie things up at 3-3 and Blackwell missed four match darts of his own, the Englishman finally took out double four to seal an unlikely win.