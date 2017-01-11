FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 17, In-Form Player Stats Announced

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Olivier Giroud, Gonzalo Higuain, Christian Eriksen and Isco are the headliners in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest Team of the Week after dazzling enough over the past seven days to earn themselves a card upgrade.

Higuain is the highest-rated player in the lineup after being boosted to 91 with his third in-form of the season at the start of 2017, and EA Sports confirmed the rest of this week's squad on Wednesday:

Ultimate Team players with a La Liga focus will be happy with the latest update considering no fewer than six representatives from the Spanish top flight take their place in this week's squad.

Among that number sits Isco, whose new overall card rating is a considerable 87, while Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro, Wissam Ben Yedder and Iago Aspas can also celebrate Week 17 with a fresh card and stats to go along with it.

Giroud was involved in each of Arsenal's three goals against Bournemouth last Tuesday, where he assisted Alexis Sanchez and Lucas Perez before notching a late equaliser himself in the 3-3 draw.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar run of form of late, netting three of his six Premier League games this term in his last three outings, making him one of this week's top assets for FIFA YouTuber ELYYT - Sean:

Look to Snipe Shawcross Inform and Giroud Inform tonight. They'll only be going up! pic.twitter.com/ruMnlR4MSq — ELYYT - Sean (@ElyytFIFA) January 11, 2017

He's joined by Tottenham Hotspur rival Eriksen, who has a terrifying 88 in-form after spearheading his side's 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea last Wednesday, when he grabbed two assists.

This week's team also underwent a more continental makeover as the end of some nation's winter breaks meant players from La Liga, Serie A and the Primeira Liga were once again available for selection.

Napoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli took full advantage of his return and fronts a defensive three with a new 83 card alongside Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross and Real Betis full-back Cristiano Piccini, who boast respective ratings of 84 and 81.

This week's lineup has a particularly strong Serie A influence, with four players from the Italian top flight in the XI alone, and FUTWIZ understandably picked Higuain—who received a One to Watch card earlier this season—as the jewel in attack:

Casemiro suits up in central defensive midfield and has seen his overall rating increased to 84—a two-point jump compared to his previous card—but Tottenham ace Eriksen is the real gem of the middle trio.

His dazzling performance against Chelsea at White Hart Lane wasn't the first time he's pulled Spurs to victory this season, and he joins Higuain on his third in-form card of the campaign, bagging a one-point upgrade from his last.

Ben Yedder takes his place in attack and brings one of the more impressive stat increases to the lineup after being boosted by three points following his brave outing against Real Sociedad last Saturday.

Similarly, Celta Vigo star Aspas enjoyed a heroic display against Malaga on Sunday, earning him an under-the-radar 86-rated card that's likely to find its way into many squads—albeit not likely at a cheap price.