FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 17 Predictions, Pack Details, More

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team will enjoy a replenished player pool in time for Wednesday's Team of the Week announcement as many of Europe's top leagues have returned to action in time for the Week 17 lineup.

The likes of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, Real Madrid midfielder Isco and Benfica defender Victor Lindelof are all in the running to receive new in-form cards after impressing in recent displays.

Also among the past week's star players is Wissam Ben Yedder, who netted a hat-trick and grabbed an assist in Sevilla's 4-0 mauling of Real Sociedad on Saturday, as well as Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Fans of the game will return their focus to the smaller-scale format after EA Sports announced its FUT Team of the Year on Monday, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez spearheading a remarkable front three.

Read on as we predict who will line up in FUT 17's Team of the Week for Matchday 17, complete with pack details and a breakdown of the key figures in line to feature.

FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 17 Prediction (3-4-3) Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Wojciech Szczesny Roma Poland 79 > 81 CB Victor Lindelof Benfica Sweden 78 > 81 CB Ryan Shawcross Stoke City England 81 > 83 CB Lorenzo Tonelli Napoli Italy 79 > 80 CM Casemiro Real Madrid Brazil 82 > 84 CM Charlie Adam Stoke City Scotland 76 > 80 LM Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid Spain 80 > 82 RM Isco Real Madrid Spain 84 > 86 > 87 CF Wissam Ben Yedder Sevilla France 80 > 82 ST Hirving Lozano Pachuca Mexico 76 > 80 ST Olivier Giroud Arsenal France 83 > 85 Subs GK Rafael Defendi Pacos de Ferreira Brazil 71 > 74 RB Ivan Franjic Melbourne City Australia 68 > 71 CB Nicolas Pareja Sevilla Argentina 77 > 80 LM Ivan Perisic Inter Milan Croatia 83 > 84 RM Nabil El Zhar Las Palmas Morocco 76 > 80 ST Karim Benzema Real Madrid France 87 > 88 ST Ellis Harrison Bristol Rovers Wales 61 > 64 Reserves LB Jonny Celta Vigo Spain 77 > 80 CB Ricardo Santos Barnet Portugal 62 > 65 CM Erbin Trejo Deportivo Toluca Mexico 69 > 72 ST Dani Guiza Cadiz Spain 70 > 74 FUTHead.com

All stats and ratings cited come courtesy of FUTHead.com, while predictions have been formed by the author. TOTW 17 will be announced at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) on Wed. Jan. 11 and enter packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points (expires at 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 16)

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

Olivier Giroud, Arsenal

Frank Augstein/Associated Press/Associated Press Giroud has been in fine form of late.

Continuing his fine run of recent scoring form, Giroud was involved in all three of Arsenal's goal as the north Londoners came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in their trip to Bournemouth on Jan. 3.

Despite featuring prominently as a substitute throughout much of the first half of this season, Giroud has now hit top form, and the Mirror's John Cross has given the striker his backing:

Olivier Giroud is vastly underrated, undervalued and under appreciated striker with a prolific strike rate and excellent attitude. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) January 9, 2017

Giroud's standard 83-rated card is yet to receive an in-form boost so far this season, but after scoring one and assisting twice against the Cherries, it appears likely the Premier League hitman will receive a Week 17 boost.

Manager Arsene Wenger's leading man has also now scored three goals in his last three games for Arsenal, all of which have been essential to the club's recent Premier League points tally.

Isco, Real Madrid

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Isco scored twice in Real's 5-0 thumping of Granada.

Looking to the midfield, Isco recently pounced on his opportunity against Granada by scoring twice for Real Madrid in a 5-0 rout on Saturday, showing he still holds great value to Los Blancos' lineup.

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas was one of those in awe of the Spaniard's ability on the day, a performance that outlined the kind of quality Real acquired from Malaga in 2013:

Isco has looked excellent in this game for @realmadrid Sees the game, when it gets to the final third, two or three moves ahead. — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 7, 2017

Isco is also deserving of a Team of the Week upgrade, considering the two-goal display against Granada was a landmark moment in his career before he was forced off through injury, per Sky Sports Statto:

Isco has scored his 4th brace for Real Madrid, his 1st at the Bernabeu since Sept 2013. He has not scored a hat-trick in his senior career pic.twitter.com/lI57vMU3Qt — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 7, 2017

Isco last received a TOTW increase in Week 5, however, meaning he may not be deemed worthy to receive another boost in rating, considering that card was already valued at an impressive 86.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Sevilla

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Ben Yedder's hat-trick against Sociedad was his first for Sevilla in La Liga.

Wissam Ben Yedder has had a maiden season in La Liga to remember, but the Frenchman has suggested the best is yet to come after netting a hat-trick in Sevilla's four-goal hammering of Real Sociedad.

And a spot in the latest Team of the Week looks just about wrapped up for Ben Yedder, whose hat-trick display provides the tip of the iceberg on his recent jump in production, per Squawka:

Wissam Ben Yedder has now scored 9 goals in his last 8 games for Sevilla across all competitions.



Top form. pic.twitter.com/Jc1kfpvq4B — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 7, 2017

The former Toulouse man has now netted five in his last four league games under manager Jorge Sampaoli, displaying the kind of form that suggests he's worthy of something more than his current 80 rating.

In particular, Ben Yedder's recent spree in front of goal may convince EA Sports to reward the forward with a shooting ability of more than 78, and his 63 physical rating might also be liable to be increased if he lands TOTW honours.