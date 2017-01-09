FIFA Puskas Award 2016: Voting Results, Reaction for Mohd Faiz Subri's Goal

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Mohd Faiz Subri became the eighth player to win the Puskas Award after his goal against Pahang was dubbed the best of 2016 at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016 ceremony on Monday in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA announced the Penang attacker's February 2016 strike was voted the best goal of 2016, beating fellow top-three finalists Marlone and Daniuska Rodriguez to the annual gong:

Competition for the best goal of the year was as steep as ever, but Subri clinched the top spot in the voting order with a once-in-a-lifetime finish:

It was against fellow Malaysian side Pahang last year that he showed his individual brilliance, sumptuously striking home a long-range free-kick that he hit with a most unpredictable swerve.

Broadcaster Deji Kofi Faremi appeared to have no qualms with the result of this year's vote in Zurich and praised the strike, which was notable because it came from a direct set piece:



Malaysia’s Mohd Faiz Subri wins #TheBest Puskas Award! Unreal freekick goal! pic.twitter.com/z9FgH2CeB8 — Deji Kofi Faremi (@deejayfaremi) January 9, 2017

Subri's effort was all the more memorable for him because it materialised in front of a home crowd at Bandaraya Pulau Pinang Stadium—otherwise known as City Stadium.

Malaysian Super League outfit Penang count the venue as their home crowd, and the 20,000-seat capacity location looked almost full for the fixture in question—which of course meant more witnesses to the act.

Not only was Subri's effort decided upon as the best goal of 2016, but it also won the vote with a landslide share of the ballots, boasting almost three times as many votes as any other goal, as Squawka shared:

The official breakdown in voting for the FIFA Puskás award 2016:



M-F. Subri (59.46%)

Marlone (22.86%)

D. Rodriguez (10.01%)

Others (7.68%) pic.twitter.com/GoVAi4YJxz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 9, 2017

Other candidates for this year's Puskas Award included Barcelona talisman Neymar—the most nominated player in the trophy's history—Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and Wales winger Hal Robson-Kanu for his effort against Belgium at UEFA Euro 2016.